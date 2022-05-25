Kapil Sibal says he has quit Congress on May 16, files Rajya Sabha nomination

Kapil Sibal, a senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, announced his resignation from the party on May 16 as he filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate endorsed by the Samajwadi Party (SP).

"I was a Congress leader but no longer," Sibal said while filing his nomination in Lucknow in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. "We are all coming together for 2024," he added.

Sibal has not officially joined the SP and is currently unaffiliated with any political party. The Congress expressed its delight at Sibal's statement, wishing him "peace in his new party."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that Sibal had brought up several important matters in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the past.

The next round of Rajya Sabha elections is scheduled for June, with 11 seats from Uttar Pradesh on the ballot.

Sibal is the third Congress leader to resign within two weeks of the party's Udaipur brainstorming session on rebirth ahead of state elections and the general election in 2024. Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel and veteran Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar had both quit from the grand-old party before him.

Sibal, a former Union Minister, was a member of the G-23 group of Congress leaders that pushed the party's organisational reforms. He, like many other leaders, has long been open about his dissatisfaction with the Congress party.

