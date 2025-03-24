The Supreme Court Collegium, on Monday (Mar 23), following two meetings, recommended the repatriation of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma back to his parent Allahabad High Court.

The resolution of the Collegium stated, "In its meetings held on 20th and 24th March 2025, has recommended repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad."

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association raised an objection over the decision stating that the high court lawyers will go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday in a show of protest against the move.

Last week, the AHCBA expressed strong dissent over any such decision emphasizing that the high court is not a “trash bin”.

It also passed resolutions that urge the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to permit investigating agencies to take action against Justice Varma. Furthermore, the AHCBA called for impeachment proceedings against Varma, highlighting concerns about judicial integrity.

"We condemn any move to transfer Justice Verma to Allahabad HC and demand his impeachment.....the CBI and ED should be allowed to register FIR against him in connection with the alleged recovery of cash from his house," Allahabad HC Bar Association president Anil Tewari said after the meeting in Prayagraj.

Delhi HC CJ’s report reveals ‘no evidence of forced entry’

The Supreme Court released the inquiry report submitted by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay into the controversy surrounding High Court Justice Yashwant Varma after brunt currency notes were allegedly discovered by firefighters from his official residence.

In the report, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice stated that he has a prima facie opinion that the matter demands a deeper investigation.

According to the report, a fire broke out in a storeroom at Justice Varma’s official residence in Tughlak Crescent, New Delhi.

Following this, the firefighters discovered burnt currency notes at the site.

The apex court has ordered Varma to maintain all phone data and communications.

The SC has also requested records of security personnel assigned to Varma's residence for the preceding six months.

In a written explanation to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Varma said that the visuals showing a burnt cash pile are part of "a conspiracy to frame and malign" him.

The judge claimed that the incident adds weight to his "firm belief that the entire incident is part of a sequence of events which occurred in the recent past including the unfounded allegations that circulated on social media in December 2024".

(With inputs from agencies)