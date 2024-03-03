Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court to join politics; BJP, Congress hail decision

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court on Sunday (Mar 3) said he was leaving the judiciary and joining politics, a move welcomed by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. Gangopadhyay is known for having fierce conflicts with West Bengal’s ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party and his courtroom often witnesses dramatic moments.

“I have been challenged to come and fight on the (political) field several times by the ruling party’s (TMC’s) leaders, so I thought why not,” Justice Gangopadhyay said during an interview with Bengali news channel ABP Ananda.

The judge didn’t tell which party he was going to join but said he would fight elections if given a ticket. He has also claimed Monday (Mar 4) would be his last day at the Calcutta High Court and he would tender his resignation on Tuesday to the President of India.

Gangopadhyay criticises West Bengal govt

Justice Gangopadhyay said West Bengal state was reeling under extreme corruption and he was not able to use the courtroom to reach out to common people.

"As a Bengali, I cannot accept this. Those who emerged as rulers did not seem to be able to benefit the kingdom. I will take the challenge and I have decided to resign on Tuesday. On Monday, I will be in court as I have lots of cases at hand," he was quoted as saying.

Reactions from political parties

State’s ruling TMC alleged Gangopadhyay was a “political worker” and his decision to join politics laid bare his anti-TMC bias. “We have been saying for long that he is a political party worker. We thank him today for proving us right,” TMC state spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya quipped.

Congress said it would be pleased to have Gangopadhyay on board ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “He is a crusader against corruption. If he wants to join the Congress, we will give him a warm welcome. He is a fighter. If he joins the BJP, then ideologically we can’t support (him).” Chowdhury had once said that he would like Gangopadhyay to be the chief minister of West Bengal.

BJP said people like Gangopadhyay should be joining politics to do our country a favour. “People like Abhijit Gangopadhyay joining politics is something that is in the country’s favour. I guess the BJP would be his natural choice,” said state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar.