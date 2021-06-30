J&K police hold recruitment rally for women in Kashmir to fill 1300 posts

The Jammu and Kashmir police have started a recruitment rally for the women of Kashmir valley. A three day-long rally was held in RTC Ground in Humhama in Budgam District where hundreds of women participated in this recruitment rally. The first day was kept for the women from Central Kashmir, the second day for North Kashmir and the last day was for the women from South Kashmir.

Around 1,300 women will be recruited into police services during this rally including 650 from the Jammu division, with the same number expected to join from the Kashmir division. The rally in Jammu was held two years ago while due to Covid, the Kashmir rally was postponed.

''The sanction for two women battalions was approved, We started the process in 2019 and today is the first stage of the recruitment in Kashmir valley. Jammu recruitment was done before the covid. We started a three day recruitment rally for the Kashmir zone, and started with Central Kashmir and then North Kashmir and today South Kashmir. In one battalion we have to recruit 650 females", said Danish Rana, ADGP Co-ordination.

The women who had come for the rally were excited to don the uniform and work for the country. Some even saying that they are not scared to be part of police in the valley at all.

''I am so happy to be here, I have so many dreams and I hope I will make them come true. I always wanted to join police services, I am not scared at all. I want to work for the society and people and I am feeling very proud that I have come here. I have full support from my family", said Munazah Farooq, aspirant.

Some of the aspirants also said that wearing the uniform has been their dream and now its seems to be coming true.

''I have always wanted to wear uniform and work for the country. I have full support from family and that's why i am here. I am feeling very happy'', said Manjeet Singh.

There will be a written exam for the candidates who qualify in the first round. The third leg of this rally will be help in Leh and Kargil.