Jharkhand political crisis: Former CM Hemant Soren allowed to take part in Feb 5 floor test

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in jail, has been allowed to participate in the floor test on Monday (Feb 5), the news agency PTI reported on Saturday. The permission was granted by a special court in Ranchi. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with an alleged land scam case.

Soren, the chief of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was remanded to the agency's custody for five days by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday. Soren pleaded before the court that he was a member of the assembly and had a right to participate in the floor test. He filed a petition for the same.

"Applicant (Soren), is therefore, filing the present application seeking an order from this honourable court to permit the applicant to attend the special session of the Jharkhand legislative assembly and participate in the proceedings of the floor test slated for Feb 5 at 11 am," the petition said.

ED objects to petition: 'Cat out of the bag'

Speaking to PTI, Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said that the ED objected to the petition. "We said now the cat is out of the bag, and the purpose of the ED is not to do any investigation but to scuttle the formation of a new government or to bring down the government. They have no business to object to proceedings of the assembly when he is not interfering with the investigation. Therefore, the court has accepted our petition and our petition has been allowed," Advocate General Ranjan said.

HC to hear Soren's petition against arrest on Feb 5

Also on Monday, the Jharkhand High Court will hear Soren's petition against his arrest by the ED. The JMM chief had earlier moved the Supreme Court against his arrest, but the top court refused to entertain his plea and asked him to approach the concerned high court with his petition.

The SC also said that it was open for the petitioner to urge the high court to expeditiously decide the case.