Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan claimed on Monday (Feb 3) that the water at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has been contaminated due to the bodies of those who died in last month's stampede being thrown into the river.

Questions UP govt’s arrangements

Bachchan criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led government, alleging that no special arrangements have been made for the common people attending Kumbh. "The real issues are not being addressed. The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment, and there is no arrangement for them," she told reporters outside Parliament.

#WATCH | Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, "... Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river because of which the water has been contaminated... The real issues are not being… pic.twitter.com/9EWM2OUCJj — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

Alleges VIP privileges

She further claimed that while VIPs are getting special treatment, ordinary devotees have been left without proper facilities. "The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment, and there is no arrangement for them," she reiterated.

Questions crowd estimates

Bachchan also expressed doubt over the reported number of attendees at Maha Kumbh, questioning the scale of the gathering. "They are lying that crores of people have visited the place. How can such a large number of people gather there at any given point?," she asked.

