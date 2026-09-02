/Japan Credit Rating Agency upgrades India’s sovereign rating to A- from BBB+; what does it mean for India?

India’s economy grew 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY27, beating the Reserve Bank of India’s estimate of 7.0 per cent. Following the strong growth data, the Japanese Credit Rating Agency (JCRA) upgraded India’s sovereign rating to A- from BBB+.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, JCRA said India has maintained high economic growth of around 7 per cent, supported by strong domestic consumption and public investment.

"The government of India has steadily implemented policies conducive to productivity growth and economic development, including the development of digital public infrastructure and the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), strengthening the country's economic foundations as compared to the past," it stated.

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Banking sector shows improvement

JCRA also highlighted improvements in India’s banking sector. It noted that the gross non-performing loan ratio declined to 1.8 per cent at the end of March 2026.

The agency attributed the improvement to the establishment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), government capital injections and stronger supervision by the Reserve Bank of India.

The agency noted that India has a population of more than 1.4 billion and a nominal GDP of around $3.9 trillion.

JCRA expects India to retain a high growth rate of more than 6 per cent in FY2027.

The agency also pointed to rising inflation since the beginning of 2026. It attributed the increase to higher food prices caused by unfavourable weather conditions and higher energy prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. However, inflation has remained within the RBI’s target range.

Fiscal deficit falls to 4.4 per cent

JCRA said India continues to face structural challenges that tend to keep fiscal deficits elevated. These include complex intergovernmental fiscal relations, fiscal transfers aimed at reducing disparities among states and fiscal management that remains susceptible to electoral cycles.

At the same time, the agency said the government has restrained the growth of current expenditure, including subsidies, while placing greater emphasis on capital expenditure, particularly infrastructure investment.

JCRA said the shift has improved the quality of fiscal expenditure. In FY2026, the central government reduced its fiscal deficit from 4.7 per cent of GDP in the previous fiscal year to 4.4 per cent, while maintaining capital expenditure at a high level.

The central government’s debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 56.1 per cent at the end of FY2026 and is expected to decline gradually. However, JCRA said general government debt, including state government debt, and the associated interest burden remain high.

What does the rating upgrade mean for India?

A sovereign credit rating upgrade generally signals stronger confidence in a country’s economic and financial position. For India, the move from BBB+ to A- places its sovereign rating at a higher investment grade and can strengthen the country’s appeal among global investors.

A stronger sovereign rating can also make it easier for the government and Indian companies to raise funds in international markets. It can potentially reduce borrowing costs by lowering the risk premium demanded by investors.

The upgrade could further support foreign investment into India, as investors often use sovereign credit ratings as one of the indicators while assessing a country’s economic and financial risks. Indian companies seeking to raise capital overseas could also benefit from improved market confidence associated with the higher sovereign rating.