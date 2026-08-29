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Jammu and Kashmir: Indian army on high alert after suspected Pakistani drone sighting over LoC in Rajouri

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 07:32 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 07:32 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Indian army on high alert after suspected Pakistani drone sighting over LoC in Rajouri

File Photo: Indian Army personnel continue to remain vigilant and guard the borders of the country across the LoC on the occasion of 77th Republic Day, in Poonch on Jan 26, 2026. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

A suspected Pakistan-origin drone has been detected near the Line of Control in Rajouri, prompting security forces to intensify aerial and ground surveillance. The UAV was tracked towards the Mangalnar-Dabrote axis. All you need to know.

Security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have stepped up surveillance after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) believed to have originated from Pakistan was detected in the Rajouri sector on Friday (Aug 28), according to reports citing Army sources.

The drone was spotted at around 8:05 pm (India time) over the general area of Behrooti, within the operational area of responsibility of the 22 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

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Drone tracked towards Mangalnar-Dabrote axis

Army personnel monitoring the sector tracked the UAV as it moved towards the Mangalnar-Dabrote axis.

Troops immediately alerted the forward formations and increased aerial as well as ground surveillance across the sector. Security forces are also keeping a close watch on nearby areas for any possible attempt to drop contraband, weapons or other material across the LoC, reported ANI.

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Search operations intensified

Following the reported drone activity, forces have intensified searches in adjoining forward areas.

The heightened alert comes as security agencies continue to monitor aerial activity along the border for any further incursions.

Further official details on the incident are awaited.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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