/Jammu and Kashmir: Indian army on high alert after suspected Pakistani drone sighting over LoC in Rajouri

Security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have stepped up surveillance after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) believed to have originated from Pakistan was detected in the Rajouri sector on Friday (Aug 28), according to reports citing Army sources.
The drone was spotted at around 8:05 pm (India time) over the general area of Behrooti, within the operational area of responsibility of the 22 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.
Drone tracked towards Mangalnar-Dabrote axis
Army personnel monitoring the sector tracked the UAV as it moved towards the Mangalnar-Dabrote axis.
Troops immediately alerted the forward formations and increased aerial as well as ground surveillance across the sector. Security forces are also keeping a close watch on nearby areas for any possible attempt to drop contraband, weapons or other material across the LoC, reported ANI.
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Search operations intensified
Following the reported drone activity, forces have intensified searches in adjoining forward areas.
The heightened alert comes as security agencies continue to monitor aerial activity along the border for any further incursions.
Further official details on the incident are awaited.