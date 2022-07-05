Jammu and Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra suspended due to bad weather

Due to bad weather on Tuesday morning, Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended from the Pahalgam route, reported Hindustan Times.

The Amarnath Yatra, which began last week, is an annual 43-day long pilgrimage organised from the twin base camps that is Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

According to officials, there were close to 3,000 pilgrims stopped at the Nunwan base camp on the Pahalgam axis this Tuesday morning. Pahalgam also known as Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, is about 90 kilometres from Srinagar.

At the Yatri Niwas in Chanderkote, Ramban district about 4,000 pilgrims who had left Jammu for the Pahalgam route were stopped. The pilgrims who left Jammu for the Baltal route were allowed to proceed.

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir visited the Amarnath Yatra base camp on Monday at Baltal to take a stock of facilities.

In a tweet, the office of Lieutenant Governor said, "Interacted with Shri Amarnathji pilgrims, officers, ponywalas at Baltal base camp earlier today. Enquired about the facilities, quality of services, well-being of Yatris, volunteers and carried out on-site inspection of Control Rooms."

Earlier this month his office had claimed that, "Adequate arrangements are in place to ensure safe and smooth Yatra. Directed the officials for regular inspection of lodging, food, health facilities, sanitation and taking care of cleanliness drive along the Yatra route and base camp."

Around 72,000 pilgrims since June 30 reportedly offered their prayers at the Amarnath cave shrine.

On August 11, the Yatra is officially scheduled to end on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage was not held for the last two years due to the pandemic.

