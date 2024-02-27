WATCH: Uri and Balakot sent their own message to terrorism on Western front, says Jaishankar

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Indian Minister of External Affairs, said on Monday (Feb 26) that the Uri and Balakot strikes sent their own message and cross border terrorism on the Western front now gets more befitting response.

Jaishankar's remarks came while addressing the Pandit Hriday Nath Kunzru Memorial Lecture 2024 on 'Bharat and the World' at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

He spoke on the day when India commemorated the fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrike, a historic military operation carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2019. Balakot is situated deep inside Pakistani territory.

Indian warplanes conducted a bombing raid against terrorist training camps in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives.

The 2019 Balakot airstrikes were a well-planned and executed mission which displayed India's strength and its commitment to tackle terrorism.

While speaking about India's strengthening global footprint, Jaishankar said, "On the Western front, the longstanding challenge of cross border terrorism now elicits more befitting responses. Believe me, Uri and Balakot sent their own message."

"There has been discernible, even if uneven, progress in economic and political re-balancing of the global order. The G20 has taken over the G7 and many new groupings and mechanisms have come into being.

"The list of the top economies of the world has undergone change and India itself has moved up six positions in the last decade," he said.