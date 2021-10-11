Jaishankar releases dictionary of words in Hindi and Kyrgyz languages during his visit to Kyrgyz Republic

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, along with Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev released a dictionary of common words in Hindi and Kyrgyz languages. Also, he thanked the Kyrgyz State Language Commission for this initiative.

Released a dictionary of common words in Hindi and Kyrgyz languages along with FM Kazakbaev.



Thank @iccr_hq and Kyrgyz State Language Commission for this initiative.

Jaishankar arrived on Sunday at the Kyrgyz Republic as a part of his four-day visit to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia with an aim to further expand bilateral ties with the three Central Asian countries.

At the meeting, India agreed to a USD 200 million Line of Credit support for development projects in Kyrgyzstan, as Jaishankar held "cordial and constructive" talks Kazakbaev on a wide range of bilateral and global issues, including Afghanistan.

"Cordial and constructive talks with FM Ruslan Kazakbaev of Kyrgyz Republic. Agreed on USD 200 million LoC to support development projects. Also concluded an understanding on executing high impact community projects," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, and call on the Kazakh leadership.