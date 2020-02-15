Jaishankar meets Pompeo, Pelosi on sidelines of Munich Security Conference

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Saturday in Germany.

During the meet, both leaders discussed bilateral relations as they met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"Good to see @SecPompeo at #MSC2020. Allowed us to take stock of the relationship as we look forward to @realDonaldTrump 's visit," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Nancy Pelosi's "consistent support" to India-US ties has always been a great source of strength, sais Jaishankar as he also met the US speaker in Germany.

The Munich Security Conference, being held here from February 14-16, is the world's leading forum for debate on international security policy.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, it was announced this week.

In addition to New Delhi, Trump will also visit Ahmedabad to address a joint public meeting with Modi at a newly-built stadium.

Trump on his maiden trip to India will also meet the country's top business leaders in New Delhi on February 25, in a bid to push for deeper trade and business relations between the two nations.

