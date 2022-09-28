Jaishankar and Blinken discuss ways to strengthen shared economic and geopolitical goals

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a press conference, said that both the US and India have the most consequential partnership in the world.

Blinken during the conference stated that both countries have made significant progress in elevating their partnership through organisations like QUAD, the G20, and other global organsiations at the United Nations. He furthermore commented on India's takeover of the G20 presidency in December this year, stating it to be a way to drive more global cooperation and action.

Important discussion today with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar about #USIndia's continued collaboration on global health challenges, climate change and clean energy, food security, and the implications of Russia's war in Ukraine.

During their bilateral meeting on Tuesday, Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed how both countries could achieve their economic, geopolitical, and security goals, including strengthening the "India-US" partnership.

Blinken referred to this alliance as an essential need to address every political challenge that people face, including climate change, health, and food security.

Blinken said, "Over the past years, we have made real progress in elevating that partnership bilaterally that is directly between us through institutions like the QUAD and the G-20 and in international organisations, including at the United Nations," PTI reported.

However, Jaishankar stated that the scope and depth of the US-India relationship have grown significantly. He specifically mentioned that his conversation with Blinken also included a discussion on the turmoil in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific situation.

Our conversation covered the Ukraine conflict, its fuel-food-fertilizer implications, the Indo-pacific, resilient supply chains, climate change, Agenda 2030 , mobility, trusted research and G-20.



Thank @SecBlinken for his warm reception and many courtesies. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 27, 2022 ×

A day earlier, Jaishankar had also met Defence Secretary Llyod Austina and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Blinken said that US and India are looking for new ways to develop a much stronger economic partnership, through Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which both countries introduced in May.

