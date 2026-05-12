/J&K’s anti-drug drive deals major blow to narco-terror network

The Jammu and Kashmir administration’s intensified crackdown on narcotics under the “Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan” has not only targeted drug trafficking networks but also struck at the financial channels allegedly sustaining terror activities in the Union Territory.

Security agencies have long maintained that narcotics smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir is closely linked with terror groups operating in the region. According to officials, proceeds generated from the illegal drug trade are often used to fund terror operations, recruit operatives, and maintain terror infrastructure.

The government’s 100-day anti-drug campaign, launched on April 11, 2026, completed its first month with what authorities described as “significant achievements” in both public awareness and enforcement measures.

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Officials said that more than one crore people have participated in the campaign across Jammu and Kashmir, making it one of the largest anti-drug awareness movements in the region. During the first month alone, thousands of awareness programmes were organised, including padyatras, rallies, school and college outreach initiatives, and sports events.

One of the major highlights of the campaign was a large padyatra led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, aimed at mobilising public support against drug abuse and trafficking.

Alongside awareness drives, authorities intensified enforcement operations against narcotics networks. According to official figures, 646 persons have been arrested, while 614 FIRs were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during the first month of the campaign.

Police and security agencies apprehended 435 alleged drug peddlers and identified 160 drug hotspots across the Union Territory. Authorities also attached or demolished properties worth more than 31 crore linked to narcotics trafficking, including 37 houses associated with drug peddlers.

Enforcement agencies recovered more than 260 kilograms of narcotics during the operation, including 3.8 kilograms of heroin, 32.92 kilograms of charas, and large quantities of ganja. Illegal poppy cultivation spread across 21 marlas of land was also destroyed.

Officials said the administration is simultaneously targeting both the supply and demand sides of the drug problem. As part of punitive measures, 252 driving licences and 111 vehicle registrations were cancelled for involvement in narcotics-related activities. In addition, 104 drug store licences were suspended while two were cancelled outright.

To strengthen surveillance and preventive measures, inspections were carried out at 3,067 chemist shops and 977 schools and hospitals across the Union Territory. Authorities also installed around 2,815 CCTV cameras at vulnerable locations to improve monitoring and enforcement capabilities.

On the rehabilitation front, Health Department facilities treated 44,602 patients, including 339 admissions in In-Patient Departments (IPD). The Tele-MANAS helpline, launched to provide counselling and support for substance abuse issues, handled 2,786 calls during the period.