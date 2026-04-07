/J&K Police arrest LeT mastermind ‘huerara’, bust 5-member terror module

In a significant anti-terror operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a key operative of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), identified as ‘Huerara’, who is believed to be the mastermind behind a network of terror hideouts and funding channels.

According to officials, the arrest came as part of a broader crackdown that led to the busting of a five-member terror module. The group allegedly included two handlers based in Pakistan and three local recruits from Kashmir, with ‘Huerara’ emerging as a central figure in the network.

Police sources described ‘Huerara’ as a significant operative responsible for establishing logistical infrastructure for terror activities, including arranging safe hideouts and coordinating financial support for operations in the region.

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Preliminary investigations suggest that the module had a wide operational footprint, extending beyond Jammu and Kashmir into several parts of northern India, including Jammu, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi.