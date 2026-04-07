/J&K Police arrest LeT mastermind ‘huerara’, bust 5-member terror module

In a significant anti-terror operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a key operative of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), identified as ‘Huerara’, who is believed to be the mastermind behind a network of terror hideouts and funding channels.
According to officials, the arrest came as part of a broader crackdown that led to the busting of a five-member terror module. The group allegedly included two handlers based in Pakistan and three local recruits from Kashmir, with ‘Huerara’ emerging as a central figure in the network.
Police sources described ‘Huerara’ as a significant operative responsible for establishing logistical infrastructure for terror activities, including arranging safe hideouts and coordinating financial support for operations in the region.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the module had a wide operational footprint, extending beyond Jammu and Kashmir into several parts of northern India, including Jammu, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi.
Authorities believe the network was actively involved in facilitating terror movement, recruitment, and funding across these regions. Further investigations are currently underway to uncover the full extent of the module’s activities and identify additional links. Security agencies have termed the operation a major success in disrupting terror infrastructure and preventing potential threats.