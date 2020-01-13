'It's a proud moment', says flight lieutenant Shrikant Sharma on leading IAF contingent in Republic Day parade

Waking up at 3 AM, reaching Vijay Chowk by 4 AM, marching 12-14 kilometres per day is part of the two-month drill for flight lieutenant Shrikant Sharma and his 144 men contingent as they prepare for Republic day 2020.

Leading the Air Force's contingent again at Republic Day 2020 for the second year in a row, lieutenant Sharma told WION, "The feeling is actually the same, rather it has doubled as compared to last year. The amount of pressure, physical exertion, and level of training increase every year."

Asked about the competition, lieutenant Sharma said, "in this journey, competition for me was not with the rest of 39 officers. It was a competition with me, from myself as compared to last year".

Forty officers were called for the selection to lead the Air Force's contingent.

In the evening session, they go for a run for 6-8 kilometres, followed by physical training and yoga.

This year, the IAF Tableau will have models of Rafale aircraft, indigenously developed light combat aircraft and light combat helicopter and surface to air guided weapon Aakash missile system and Astra missiles.