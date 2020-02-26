'It was great, trip very successful': Trump after his two-day India visit

US President Donald Trump termed his two-day state visit to India as "very successful" on Wednesday after he landed in the United States after concluding a maiden trip to the country.

Taking Twitter to announce his arrival in the US, Trump wrote, "Just landed. India was great, trip very successful," on Twitter.

Just landed. India was great, trip very successful. Heading to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled today. @CDCgov, @SecAzar and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020 ×

Trump was on his maiden official visit to India from February 24 to 25. He was accompanied by First Lady Melania and a high-powered delegation comprising senior US administration officials, including National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

They visited Ahmedabad to attent 'Namaste Trump' event during which Trump along with First Lady and PM Modi addressed thousand of people.

After Ahemdabad, Trump went to Agra where he visited the Taj Mahal. New Delhi was his third and last stop before he left for Washington on February 24.

As Trump left for the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night thanked the American President for coming to India and said the visit has been a "path-breaking one".

"India-USA friendship benefits the people of our nations and the world," Modi said in a series of tweets.

During the visit, India and the US on Tuesday finalised defence deals worth $3 billion under which 30 military helicopters will be procured from two American defence majors for Indian armed forces.

In press briefing on Tuesday, President Trump touched upon an array of issues critical to both the US and India from the Kashmir issue to India's tariffs, H-1B visas, religious freedom and CAA protests in Delhi.

Trump also said that he had good relations with both PM Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while asserting that he would do anything to help solve the Kashmir issue.

(With inputs from agencies)