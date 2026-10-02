/ISRO lays foundation for new space tracking facility near Assam's Guwahati

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is setting up a new facility in Chandrapur near Guwahati, Assam, to boost radar and satellite tracking capabilities. The foundation stone has been laid by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of ISRO chairman V Narayanan and other senior space scientists on September 21.



ISRO announced on Thursday that the new facility is being set up as part of its Network for Space Object Tracking and Analysis (NETRA) and will contribute towards bolstering Space Situational Awareness. This awareness is essential in tracking space assets and protecting them from potential collisions with space debris.

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Guwahati-based centre

The ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) is overseeing the establishment of this facility, which will be equipped with advanced radar technology. Once it becomes operational, the Guwahati-based centre will enhance ionospheric and atmospheric observations, weather monitoring, cloud tracking and space weather research."



“The facility will enable scientists to observe and understand important processes in the atmosphere and near-Earth space environment, support improved weather prediction, space-weather assessment, communication and navigation studies and future space mission and application,” ISRO said on Thursday.