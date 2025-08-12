Israeli Ambassador's 'shameful deceit' retort to Priyanka Gandhi's 'genocide' post on X

Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India, on Tuesday issued a sharply worded retort to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the latter's post on X that the former's country is carrying out a genocide in Gaza, accusing her of "deceit".

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on X that Israel had killed 60000 Palestinians, including children, and has been starving the population of Gaza as part of its "genocide".

Hours after the post, the Israeliofficial lambasted the Wayanad MP, advising her to "not buy Hamas numbers".

"What is shameful is your deceit. Israel killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas’s heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance, and their rocket fire. Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to sequester them, thereby creating hunger. The Gaza population has grown 450% in the last 50 years, no genocide there. Don’t buy Hamas numbers," he wrote.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had called the Indian government's stand on Israel's onslaught on Gaza "shameful".

"The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death, including many children, and is threatening to starve millions. Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself. It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine," she wrote.

Thousands of Gazans, mostly civilians, died in Israel's air strikes and ground assaults that have been underway since October 2023, in response to Hamas' attack on Israeli cities.