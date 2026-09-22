/Bank strike September 28-30: Could banks be closed for 5 days? Check SBI, Union Bank details

Bank customers in India could face a five-day disruption in branch services at the end of September as bank unions have called a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30. The proposed strike by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) comes amid demands for the implementation of a five-day banking week, which unions say was promised to them in 2024.

While the proposed strike itself would last three days, it comes immediately after the weekend, which means customers could be facing five days without any in-person banking services.

The situation could be particularly concerning for customers with payments, cash withdrawals, document work or other transactions that normally require a branch visit.

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When will banks be closed?

The UFBU has called the strike from Monday, September 28, to Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Before that, banks are closed on:

Saturday, September 26: Second Saturday

Sunday, September 27: Weekly holiday

Monday, September 28: Strike

Tuesday, September 29: Strike

Wednesday, September 30: Strike

As a result, customers could face five consecutive days without regular branch operations.

The government has also warned that the strike would coincide with the half-yearly closing period on September 30, when banks handle reconciliation, provisioning and treasury and market-related work.

Is SBI open during the bank strike?

State Bank of India has advised customers to complete essential banking transactions before the proposed strike dates.

SBI said it was making efforts to provide essential banking services during the strike period, but customers should plan their branch-related work in advance.

The bank has advised customers to use:

ATMs and ADWMs for cash requirements

Customer service centres

Internet banking

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Mobile banking

UPI and other digital banking channels

What about Union Bank branches?

Union Bank of India has also asked customers to use alternative banking channels for routine transactions during the strike.

The bank said the following services would remain available:

Mobile banking

Internet banking

ATMs and ADWMs

Business Correspondent points

UPI and other digital banking channels

Customer service centres

However, Union Bank has cautioned that branch operations may be affected on all three strike days.

Will ATMs and UPI work?

Customers will be able to continue using digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking and mobile banking for transactions that do not require a branch visit.

ATMs and cash withdrawal facilities will also be available, according to the advisories issued by SBI and Union Bank. Customers who anticipate needing cash should consider withdrawing it before the strike period rather than depending on a branch during those days.

Digital payments can continue for regular purchases, transfers and other transactions.

Why are bank employees striking?

The UFBU, an umbrella body representing nine bank employees' and officers' unions, is demanding a five-day banking week and withdrawal of the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The government has said it has already decided to keep the PLI scheme in abeyance after discussions with the unions. The remaining demand for a five-day workweek is still under consideration.

A one-day strike was held on September 11, while unions have warned of a continuous indefinite strike from October 26 if the five-day workweek issue is not resolved.

What should bank customers do?

Customers who need to visit a branch for important work should try to complete it before September 26.

For routine transactions during the possible five-day disruption, customers can rely on UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, ADWMs, customer service centres and Business Correspondent points where available.

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