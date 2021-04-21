Is steam inhalation helpful in fighting COVID? All you need to know

Over 143 million people worldwide have been infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) – and over 3 million people have lost their lives.

Amidst this, people are looking for ways to protect themselves from the deadly virus, and a claim is doing rounds on social media that says, steam inhalation can kill coronavirus.

But according to a news report by Reuters, Steam is not recommended as a treatment for the coronavirus by either the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO).

A representative from the CDC previously told Reuters that he was not aware of any scientific studies that show steam therapy helps with the coronavirus.

Inhaling steam has been used as a home remedy for colds and upper respiratory tract infections.

But scientific studies have found that it has few proven benefits, and can cause serious adverse side effects like burn injuries.

“The usual technique of covering the head with a towel over a pan filled with hot water is dangerous due to the steam, the hot liquid, or even potential contact with the container”, a study from the Spanish Pediatrics Association warned.

Birmingham Children’s Hospital has reissued a warning about the risks associated with steam inhalation.



Even though steam inhalation won’t cure a deadly infection like COVID, it may help make you feel a lot better while your body fights it off.

