Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to visit India next week

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will be on India visit next week, with key focus expected to be on connectivity especially via Chabahar port, and on the situation on Afghanistan. This will be Amir-Abdollahian's first visit ever to India since taking charge last year. He was expected to visit India earlier this year, but that got postponed as External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was confirmed with covid.

Chabahar remains the key focus area of engagement as India is developing the 1st Phase of Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar. After operations began at the Chabahar port in December 2018, the port has handled more than 8200 TEUs and 1.28 million tonnes of bulk cargo.

The visit comes even as in a significant development, Indian government team led by joint secretary in Pakistan Afghanistan Iran division of ministry of external affairs JP Singh was in Kabul. This was the first ever Indian govt team in Kabul since Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year.

Last month both the foreign ministers had telephonic conversation in which EAM invited the Iranian counterpart to visit Delhi. During the conversation, both the ministers discussed situation in Afghanistan, Yemen, and Ukraine.

Interestingly, on Friday Indian foreign minister made an interesting comment on sanctions on Iran oil vis a vis India importing oil from Russia. Speaking at an event in Slovakia, he said, "If countries in Europe, the west and the US are so concerned why don't they allow Iranian, Venezuelan oil to come into the market. I mean they have squeezed every other source of oil we have and then say oky guys you should not go into the market and get the best oil for your people. I don't think that is fair"