International Yoga Day: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha leads celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir

Along with International Yoga Day celebrations in India and all across the world, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir held its own events. Students in schools, colleges and universities were seen performing Yoga across the Valley. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha participated in Yoga Day celebrations at the famous Botanical Garden in Srinagar.

"The great sage Maharshi Patanjali has observed that disorder within our body-mind is the main reason for stress, anxiety, inflammation in the body and heart diseases. Yoga brings harmony to our body-mind. The first Sutra of Maharshi Patanjali - now the discipline of Yoga & second one on cessation of the mind, is the key to understand Yoga. Body-mind together as one in the present moment, here and now helps to reduce stress level, brings mindfulness and improves physical strength," said LG Manoj Sinha.

International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21st with a motive to promote Yoga across the world. And the celebrations held in Srinagar are witness that the popularity of Yoga is growing in India and around the world. The Kashmir valley has been seeing a rise in Yoga celebrations every year as it enables people to learn the benefits of Yoga.

LG Sinha also said that Yoga is India's greatest gift to humanity, and it has transcended the boundary of religion, sect and geographical barriers to bring happiness in people’s lives. This rich and ancient tradition, based on prevention for better health, has been accepted by medical science and researchers as a unique and significant practice of the traditional system of medicine which offers tremendous physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages,'' he added.

The Lt Governor said Yoga has helped humanity to remain healthy and today the world is attracted to Yoga and the nation is grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be participating in a Yoga event at the United Nations. He also congratulated the Directorate of AYUSH, J&K for its efforts in promotion of the traditional system of medicine and for getting the approval of Homeopathic College in Kathua.

The security forces deployed across the Kashmir Valley from CRPF, Indian Army as well as Jammu and Kashmir Police participated and performed Yoga to celebrate International Yoga Day.

