/Interfaith marriage without converting religion is illegal, says Allahabad High Court. Here's why

A high court in India's Uttar Pradesh ruled that interfaith marriages without religious conversion are illegal. The Allahabad High Court declared the decision while giving a verdict on Saturday (July 26) in a petition related to the alleged kidnapping and marriage of a minor girl at an Arya Samaj temple. The petition was filed by Sonu alias Sahnoor, who had appealed against the criminal charges against him. He denied the charges, saying he had married the girl, now an adult, at an Arya Samaj temple, and they were living together.

Justice Prashant Kumar rejected the man's plea, noting that the marriage certificate issued by an Arya Samaj temple involving a minor was in violation of legal norms. The court rejected the plea to cancel the criminal charges against the man charged with allegedly kidnapping and marrying a minor.



The ruling targets institutions like Arya Samaj temples, which, the court noted, have been indiscriminately issuing marriage certificates, often for a fixed fee, without adhering to legal formalities.

Furthermore, the court directed the Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary to initiate a probe into Arya Samaj institutions that issue marriage certificates to underage couples or interfaith couples without conversion. The court asked for a compliance report by August 29.

What is an Arya Samaj marriage?

Arya Samaj marriage is a Hindu wedding done on the principles of Arya Samaj - a reformist movement that promotes simplicity and Vedic rituals. The Arya Samaj wedding avoids any elaborate customs and rituals and only focuses on core Vedic rites like the sacred fire (Agni) and the chanting of hymns.