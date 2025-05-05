Following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, a parliamentary panel has raised the alarm over certain social media influencers and platforms allegedly acting against national interests.

In a formal communication, the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Information Technology voiced concern that some platforms might be “working against the interest of the country”.

"Post terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, 2025 some social media influencers and social media platforms in the country seem to be working against the interest of the country which is likely to incite violence," the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology Branch said.

Ministries asked to take action under IT laws

The committee has written to the secretaries of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The letter urges them to explain what action is being considered under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021. The ministries have been given until 8 May to respond.

Crackdown on Pakistani channels after deadly attack

The move comes after the government banned more than a dozen Pakistani YouTube channels for sharing what was described as “provocative” content following the Pahalgam attack. These channels, including the official accounts of Dawn, ARY News, Geo News, Bol News, Samaa TV, Raftar and Suno News, were blocked in India.

Anyone trying to access the channels is now met with a message that says the sites have been blocked “due to an order from the government related to national security or public order”.

Advisory to media and influencers after attack

In a recent advisory, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry also reminded journalists and social media users to act responsibly when posting content linked to national defence and security. The ministry said it was vital for all communicators to “exercise utmost responsibility” when dealing with such sensitive topics.

