Days after India's Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror camps inside Pakistan, Islamabad has escalated tensions further. For the second night in a row, the Pakistani Army opened heavy shelling along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Indian forces on Friday (May 09) reported a rise in drone activity, with a total of 26 sightings across various border regions. Many of these were suspected to be armed drones aimed at both civilian and military areas.

List of places where drones were spotted

According to the Ministry of Defence, drones were detected at the following locations:

Baramulla

Srinagar

Avantipora

Nagrota

Jammu

Ferozpur

Pathankot

Fazilka

Lalgarh Jatta

Jaisalmer

Barmer

Bhuj

Kuarbet

Lakhi Nala

Drone strike injures family in Firozpur

One of the armed drones hit a civilian area in Firozpur, injuring members of a local family. Authorities confirmed that the injured have received medical care, and security forces have sanitised the area to prevent further risk.

Military on alert, drone threats being countered

The Indian Armed Forces remain on high alert across the border regions. All aerial threats are being tracked and neutralised using advanced anti-drone systems. The situation is being closely monitored, with quick responses to any hostile movement.

Citizens advised to stay indoors and follow safety guidelines

In a public statement, the Ministry of Defence advised people, especially those living near the border, to be cautious, "Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential."