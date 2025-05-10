Amid continuous failed attacks by Pakistan in parts of India, the central government has given a thumbs up to the Chief of the Army Staff to call on the Territorial Army (TA) to help the regular army with needful duties.

This comes as tensions between India and Pakistan soar after the Pahalgam terror attack took the lives of 26 people on April 22.

India's Ministry of Defence said that this order will be in effect for three years from February 10, 2025, to February 9, 2028, under Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rules, 1948.

It was announced after India foiled several drone attacks by Pakistan in regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. While, blackout was observed in J&K, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab.

What is Territorial Army?

India's Territorial Army is a key military reserve force, that includes part-time volunteers who support the Indian Army.

The Territorial Army was established in 1949 under Territorial Army Act of 1948 and has completed 75 years of service.

Moreover, it serves as a supplementary force to the regular army. Over the years, the Territorial Army have been rewarded with several gallantry and service awards for their efforts.

Now, after Central Government's approval, a total of 14 out of 32 Territorial Army Infantry Battalions will be deployed across India in areas under different Army Commands, including Southern, Northern, Eastern, Western, Central, South Western, Andaman & Nicobar Command, and the Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

Currently, the TA has a strength of over 40,000 personnel organised into 32 infantry battalions and various engineer and departmental units.

Notably, it will only be activated if funds are available in the budget.

