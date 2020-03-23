IndiGo claims its crew facing social ostracisation owing to their travel history

IndiGo claims that its employees are facial social ostracism owing to their travel history to regions that have now become the epicentres of novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Yesterday, Air India had claimed that its employees have been facing social mistrust amid the global outbreak.

Air India has been at the forefront of rescuing Indian citizens stuck in countries where coronavirus has clenched into the society.

A few Air India flights had brought back Indians from Wuhan, the original epicentre of the outbreak, while later operating rescue missions for places like Italy and Japan.

IndiGo suspended its Southeast Asian flights only recently.

In a statement released today, IndiGo said, “There are some instances when our employees have been ostracised from their communities as a result of their line of duty and travel history ... Our operational crew, in all areas, play an equally important role to keep vital services intact. Our colleagues have been working selflessly to serve the country at this critical juncture. Our employees have been the front-runners in bringing our citizens back to the country and enabling them to reach their hometowns even during restricted movements. Please support our operating colleagues in such a difficult time.”

The low-cost carrier claimed that their crew play a vital role in keeping services intact, and that their employees have been working selflessly. The airline pleaded for support and cooperation in flight management during the coronavirus pandemic.

The carrier additionally claimed that they’re leaving no stone unturned to protect the safety of their crew and passengers.

In its statement yesterday, Air India said, “It is alarming to note that in many localities, vigilante resident welfare associations and neighbours have started ostracising the crew, obstructing them from performing their duty or even calling in the police, simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty. These vigilantes have conveniently forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling child and near and dear one have been brought home safe and secure from affected countries thanks to the heroic efforts of these Air India crew.”

They requested the people to not ostracise its crew for they were the ones to bring back people’s loved ones into the country from adversely affected countries.

