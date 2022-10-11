India’s veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated with full honours  

India’s veteran politician and former three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav’s funeral was held in his ancestral Saifai village on Tuesday with full state honours.

The last rites were conducted by his son and also a former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, as chants of “long live Netaji (respected leader)” reverberated.

His mortal remains were earlier moved from the hospital to his house, where thousands turned up to pay their last respects.

The 82-year-old’s body was later shifted to a bigger hall on Tuesday in the adjacent premises, around one kilometre from his house, to accommodate a sea of supporters and admirers.

Several politicians, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, and businessman Anil Ambani were also present during the final rites.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reminisced about his relationship with his predecessor and highlighted Mulayam Yadav’s strong connect people.

“If there was any leader who was connected to the public and the ground, it was Mulayam Singh Yadav,” Rajnath said.

Parliament’s Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla termed his death an “irreparable loss”, adding, “As a 'samajwadi' (socialist) personality, he advocated the cause of the backwards and farmers.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who was one of those leaders who arrived early, said Yadav never considered his political opponents as enemies and that he shared a personal bond with every leader.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had also served as the defence minister, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram on Monday. He was 82.

