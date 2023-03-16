India's PM Narendra Modi big contender for Nobel Peace Prize: Nobel Committee leader

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to Norway-based Nobel Prize Committee's Asle Toje. The deputy leader for the Nobel Prize Committee said that Narendra Modi, who is currently serving a second consecutive term in New Delhi's Prime Minister Office, is the most trusted leader in the world who can establish peace between the countries at conflict.

"Prime Minister Modi has intervened on a positive note in the Ukraine crisis, warning Russia against using nuclear weapons," Toje told Times Now news channel, while referring to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Today's era is not an era of a war' comment to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think any responsible leader in the world would like to give this message. And it is all the more important when it comes from a powerful country like India," Asle Toje said further.

Asle Toie said that while Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister of India for many years now, he is perceived as one of the eldest statesmen of the world, who has credibility and is taken more seriously.

"Modi has been the Prime Minister for some years now and he's one of the eldest statesmen of the world. I think that lends him great credibility," Toje said.

'India is taken more seriously'

The deputy leader of the Nobel Prize Committee said that it is interesting to see the way India in recent times has gone from being a developing country to 'one of the primary economies in this world'.

"India is taken more seriously. When India speaks, it tends to speak with a friendly voice and without threats," he said.

