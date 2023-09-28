India's Foreign Minister Jaishankar lands in Washington, set to meet Blinken
S Jaishankar in the US: During his trip, he has a lineup of scheduled meetings, which encompass talks with Antony Blinken, his American counterpart, as well as engagements with White House representatives, individuals within the U.S. government, leaders from the business sector, and experts affiliated with think tanks.
S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India, arrived in Washington, DC, from New York on Wednesday (local time). During his visit, he has a series of meetings planned, including discussions with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, White House officials, members of the US administration, business leaders, and representatives from think tanks.
Additionally, Jaishankar is scheduled to hold a closed press meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai in Washington, DC.
#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/YqWvo88MVo— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2023
The day before, on Tuesday (Sept 26), Jaishankar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In his speech, he underlined the importance of not letting "political convenience" dictate responses to terrorism and extremism, which was seen as a reference to a diplomatic dispute involving Canada.
