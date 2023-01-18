India's EC sounds poll bugle: Tripura to vote on Feb 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Feb 27 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the assembly poll dates for Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya northeastern states.

The state elections in Tripura will be held on February 16, while Nagaland and Meghalaya will vote on February 27. The counting of votes will begin on March 2, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. All three states have 60 seats each.

While Tripura is currently ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) runs the Nagaland government.

The National People's Party (NPP), the only political party from the northeast to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

“There is no place for violence in a democracy, we are working towards a violence-free election,” Kumar said during the press briefing, adding that 2.28 lakh voters added to these three states.

“We have asked the youth who are due to turn 18 years before the polling date so that we can add them with a welcome kit. As many as 10,000 youth have applied from these three States,” he added.

The announcement of the chief election commissioner paves the way for a tight election schedule for this year, in which nine states are headed for elections.

This year is also significant for the ruling BJP, as it would give a sense of how people will vote for the all-important general elections in 2024, where the incumbent PM Modi is set to retain power.

Addressing the concerns raised by some political parties regarding the efficiency and integrity of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), the CEC chief noted that the parties who have expressed doubts over the machines earlier had won elections through the same process.

Among the three states, Tripura will be closely watched as the BJP had in 2018 created history by defeating the Left, which had ruled the state for 25 years.

This time, the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are expected to join hands to take on the saffron party in Tripura.