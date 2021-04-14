India's daily coronavirus infections hit new record of 184,372

India`s new coronavirus infections reached a record of 184,372 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, as most of the south Asian nation battles a second surge in cases.



The nationwide tally of infections is 13.9 million, with the data showing deaths rose by 1,027, for a toll of 172,085.

More than a thousand cases have been reported in Haridwar district in the last two days, according to government data.

From reporting less than 10,000 cases per day earlier this year, India has been the world's worst-hit country since April 2 by new daily cases, with the government blaming https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-india-surge-idUSKBN2BV129 a widespread failure to heed curbs on movement and social interaction.

India's richest state Maharashtra, the epicentre of the national second wave and which accounts for about a quarter of the country's cases, is due to impose stringent restrictions from Wednesday to try to contain the spread.

Elsewhere, overstretched private hospitals are turning patients away, placing an increasing burden on government facilities.

In the western state of Gujarat, local media showed a long queue of ambulances waiting outside Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, with some patients being treated there while they waited.

A hospital source, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak publicly, said this was because a lot of private hospitals were short of oxygen and were sending their patients to the public hospital.