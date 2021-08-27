India's COVID-19 vaccination drive: 50% of adults have had their first jab

India has completed administering at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to half of its eligible adult population, bringing the country's total vaccinations to 610 million.

According to the government, the total population of the country aged 18 and over is approximately 940 million, based on the projected mid-year count for 2020.

On Thursday, India completed the administration of 470 million first doses, representing 50.30 % of the projected adult population.



According to official data, more than half of India's eligible population of 473 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

India has increased its vaccination campaign in an effort to avert a third wave of infections.

According to the government, it took 19 days to administer the last 100 million doses, compared to 85 days to administer the first 100 million doses.

However, only about 15% of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated since the campaign began in January.

India has reported more than 32 million COVID-19 cases.

In addition, the country is only the third in the world to have recorded more than 400,000 deaths, trailing only the United States and Brazil.

