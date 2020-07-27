India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 14,35,453; over 49,000 cases in last 24 hours

India's coronavirus tally climbed to 14, 35,453 on Monday, with 49,931 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day.

The recoveries have mounted to 9, 17,568, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This is the fifth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1, 68, 06,803 samples have been tested up to July 26 with 5, 15,472 samples being tested on Sunday, the highest in a day.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 16.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 647,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,199,796, while the fatalities rose to 647,910, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world`s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,233,764 and 146,934, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,419,091 infections and 87,004 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,385,685).

(With inputs from agencies)