Indian woman marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

A 34-year-old married Indian woman named Anju, also a mother of two, legally traveled to Pakistan and got married to her 29 years-old Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah. The couple tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge after Anju converted to Islam.

The marriage was solemnised in the presence of family members of Nasrullah, police personnel, and lawyers at the district court in Dir Bala in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti confirmed the Nikah of Anju and Nasrullah, stating that Anju has been given the name Fatima following her conversion to Islam. After the wedding, Anju was provided police security as she was shifted to Nasrullah's home.

"She traveled to Pakistan on a month-long visit visa and all her travel documents are valid and complete," Upper Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Mushtaq Khan said on Monday adding, "Anju has come to Pakistan from New Delhi for the sake of love and is living happily here."

Sightseeing trip

Before the wedding, Anju and Nasrullah went on a sightseeing trip to the Lawari tunnel connecting Dir Upper District with Chitral District. In pictures from their trip, they were seen holding hands in a garden.

Anju shared a video expressing that she feels safe in Pakistan and requested the media not to harass her relatives and children. "I want to give this message to all that I have come here legally and with planning as it was not about two days that I came here all of a sudden, and I am safe here," she said in the video and added, "I request all the media persons not to harass my relatives and children."

Legal travel to Pakistan

Anju had traveled legally from India to Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari border. A 30-day visa which is valid only for Upper Dir has been granted to Anju.

Earlier, the Pakistani groom Nasrullah provided an affidavit to local authorities stating that their friendship has no love angle, and Anju will return to India on August 20. The police confirmed that Anju's travel documents were in order, and she was allowed to stay with Nasrullah, who was instructed to look after her.

Anju's family

Anju's husband Arvind, back in Rajasthan, told a media outlet that Anju had left home on the pretext of going to Jaipur but later they found out she was in Pakistan. He remained hopeful that she would return home.

Anju's situation is reminiscent of the case of Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani woman who had sneaked into India to live with her Hindu friend Sachin Meena, whom she met while playing PUBG in 2019. Seema and Sachin live together in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida near Delhi, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

