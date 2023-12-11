Indian VP Dhankhar urges students to 'invent' machine that counts cash faster amid $42mn cash haul

India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged the students of the Indian Institute of Technology in Dhanbad to invent a machine that can count cash faster, referring to the recent operation by the authorities where over $42 million in black money has been unearthed from a Congress leader.

Dhankhar was speaking during the IIT Dhanbad convocation on Monday (Dec 11) morning when he made the request.

"I urge all of you to invent a machine that can count money at a fast rate. After seeing the plight of the bank manager (involved in the money counting operation), it occurred to me that I should urge all of you to catalyse such a mechanism," said Dhankhar.

The Income Tax Department launched an operation against Congress Rajya Sabha (Upper House of parliament) MP Dhiraj Sahu at his Odisha and Jharkhand properties, last week.

So far, the authorities have recovered $42 million (Rs 352 crore), in cash from the properties, hidden in almirahs and across other hiding spaces. The sheer number of notes to be counted has come as a surprise to the department which has pressed an entire regiment to complete the exercise.

Nine teams of about 80 people from various banks and tax departments have been working day and night to complete the counting. The raid involved a whopping 200 officials — including security personnel, drivers and other staff. The officials have finished counting 140 bags of cash out of a total of 176 which they describe as the "highest-ever" black money haul by any agency in a single operation.

Earlier, it was reported that the process would be complete by Sunday but as of Monday, the counting was still underway.

"Power corridors have been neutralised by corrupt elements. Earlier, people thought that they were above the law, and therefore it would not reach them. Nobody can escape the law now," Dhankhar added.

Dhiraj Prasad Sahu is a politician from the Indian National Congress party. He was elected to Rajya Sabha from the state of Jharkhand on the ticket of INC in July 2010.

While Sahu is caught in deep waters, Congress is attempting to distance itself from him. The party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the party "is in no way connected with the businesses" of MP Sahu. "