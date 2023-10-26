India elections: Corruption, criminal cases plague polls | Race to Power

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
As India heads to a series of assembly elections, one underlying issue remains true across the poll-bound states - Corruption and criminality. In this story, we break down the extent of criminal cases against leaders, and the impact it has on the elections.

