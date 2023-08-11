Indian private school website hacked, Bangladesh flag posted: Report

According to a report by the news agency PTI, the website of a prominent private school in the Indian city of Noida, Uttar Pradesh was hacked by an unknown group identifying itself as “Muslim hackers from Bangladesh,” on Thursday (August 10).

About the hack



The incident came to light on Thursday night, said the report citing local police, said that they are yet to receive a complaint about the alleged hack.

“When liberty is at risk, expect us,” read a line from a message visible on the website’s homepage, as quoted by the media report. It added, “We are Bangladeshi Muslim hacker’s never try to mess our cyberspace. We oppose oppression where we are, we represent freedom, we are simple evolimion of the technological system when liberty is at risk ...expect us…”

ALSO READ | Indian hospital AIIMS says malware attack 'thwarted' by cybersecurity systems

The website showed the national flag of Bangladesh. The hackers signed off the message with “Joy Bangla” and “Bangladesh” written after it followed by multiple code names, said the PTI report.

Rise of cyberattacks in India

The incident also comes weeks after cyber security firm Group-IB’s report about a hacktivist group known as “Mysterious Team Bangladesh” which has carried out several distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks since June 2022.

The group, which is said to be primarily driven by religious and political motives, reported added, has also attacked multiple sectors in India.

This also comes a month after a report released by Check Point, an American-Israeli software company, has revealed a sharp increase in cyberattacks targeting organisations worldwide, with Indian institutions suffering a disproportionately high number of attacks.

According to the report, between January and July of this year, a single Indian organisation endured an average of 2,146 cyber attacks per week. This number significantly surpasses the global average of 1,239 attacks per organisation.

The education and research sector faced the highest number of attacks per week globally, said the report by Check Point.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE