Indian PM Modi's personal Twitter account gets 'briefly compromised'

In an announcement on social microblogging site early on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that Indian PM Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was "very briefly compromised".

The details about the duration of time for which the account was compromised is still not known. The PM’s account has more than 73 million followers.

Also Read: Indian PM Modi unveils Saryu canal project; remembers General Bipin Rawat

The matter was immediately shared with the Twitter and the personal handle of the PM Narendra Modi was secured.

The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured.



In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021 ×

“In the brief period that the account was compromised, any tweet shared must be ignored,” the PMO added in the post.

A Twitter spokesperson, in an emailed statement to Reuters, said, “Twitter took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as it became aware of the activity.”

Also Read: The India story has clear message to the world: PM Modi says democracy has delivered, will continue to deliver

The spokesperson also added that an investigation has revealed that no signs of any other impacted accounts at present.

In a similar incident, the Twitter account of Modi's personal website was compromised in September 2020. At that time, numerous tweets were sent which asked followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

(With inputs from agencies)