Indian PM Modi inaugurates new parliament, installs 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) unveiled the plaque and inaugurated the country's new parliament building, which has been constructed adjacent to the old one in the national capital.



The new parliament, which is a part of the government's ambitious Central Vista project, has been constructed in a span of two years by Tata Projects Limited, a Tata Group company. PM Modi unveils plaque; dedicates new Parliament building to nation



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/RJS7OnK39r#PMModi #NewParliamentBuilding #NewParliament pic.twitter.com/cRs8VM1snJ — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 28, 2023 × PM installs 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha Before the inauguration of the parliament, PM Modi attended an early morning ‘havan’ and multi-faith or 'sarv-dharma' prayers. The prayer meeting was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, union ministers and CMs of different states.



The prime minister also performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods and seek their blessings before the Parliament building's inauguration. Adheenams from Tamil Nadu's different mutts also reached at the new parliament building to attend the inaugural ceremony.

The prime minister prostrated before the 'Sengol' and paid his respects. The much-talked-about Sengol is a historical sceptre whose name originates from the Tamil word "semmai" which means righteousness.



PM Modi installed the Sengol or sceptre in the new parliament building's Lok Sabha chamber, next to the chair of the speaker, in a special enclosure. The Adheenams handed over the historic 'Sengol' to the prime minister before its installed in the new Parliament.



India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had received the sceptre as a mark of transfer of power from the British.



The prime minister also met the workers who were involved in the construction of the new parliament building and felicitated them.



On Saturday, the prime minister had received blessings from Adheenams, spiritual leaders from Tamil Nadu, at his residence.

After the inauguration, PM Modi tweeted, "As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress." As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress. pic.twitter.com/zzGuRoHrUS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023 × All about India's new parliament The new parliament building will have more seating capacity. In the Lok Sabha, there will be seats for 888 MPs which was earlier only for 552 MPs and in Rajya Sabha, the seating capacity enhanced from 245 to 384.

WATCH | India's new Parliament: PM Modi inaugurates the new building | Key features of the new Parliament The design of the new Lok Sabha is inspired by India's national bird peacock and Rajya Sabha has been designed with a focus on India's national flower – lotus. The new parliament is spread over an area of around 65,000 square metres.



If a joint session is held, the Lok Sabha chamber can accommodate 1,272 members. In the rest of the building, there will be four floors with offices of ministers and committee rooms.



The new parliament building has been constructed ensuring that there is the latest communications technology, efficient space utilisation, and secure infrastructure which can meet the demand for workspaces. (With inputs from agencies)

