Indian PM Modi agrees to inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, say temple authorities

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir on 14th February 2024 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Temple authorities have said.

In a release, they said that the invite was extended on behalf of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi by Pujya Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors on Thursday at his official residence and he "graciously accepted the invitation, expressing his enthusiastic support for the historic and iconic temple".

Situated at Abu Mureikha, along the Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway, the forthcoming BAPS Hindu Mandir is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in West Asia. The genesis of this historical project can be traced back to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, during which the UAE government allocated the land for the temple.

Notably, in 2018, Prime Minister Modi virtually participated in the Shila Pujan, further cementing his connection to this endeavour.

"The inauguration ceremony will be a great event, a millennial moment of celebration for time to come," expressed Swami Brahmaviharidas, emphasising the grandeur and cultural significance of the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

Prime Minister Modi echoed this sentiment: "It will reflect the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—an ideal spiritual space, not merely rooted in beliefs and traditions, but a confluence of diverse cultures and civilisations. The essence of spiritual harmony, symbolising the path forward."

During the hour-long meeting at the Prime Minister's residential office, the BAPS delegation engaged in discussions with Modi on the temple's global significance and its alignment with his vision for India's spiritual leadership on the global stage.

Discussions revolved around Abu Dhabi temple's significance for global harmony and Modi's vision for India's spiritual leadership on the global stage," as mentioned in the release by temple authorities.

Recalling memories of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and his centenary celebrations, Prime Minister Modi expressed prayers for Mahant Swami Maharaj's health, the president of BAPS.

In a heartfelt gesture, Mahant Swami Maharaj's personal invitation was presented to Modi, describing him as "Pramukh Swami na Priya Putra Modi Saheb" or "The most beloved son of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, Modiji." The BAPS delegation prayed for the Prime Minister's health and acknowledged his exceptional global achievements, notably strengthening relationships with the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries: Temple authorities

Prime Minister Modi commended key individuals, volunteers, and supporters in his appreciation for the BAPS Hindu Mandir project in Abu Dhabi.