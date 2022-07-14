Indian parliament releases new list of unparliamentary words, opposition unhappy

India's Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a booklet adding number of words that would be deemed unparliamentary. Lok Sabha (House of the People) is lower house of Indian Parliament. The government maintains that the list has been compiled in accordance with rules of the parliament but critics and especially the opposition parties are alleging that the list contains some words that are harmless enough to be used in a debate inside the house.

Here is list of some of the words that have been deemed unparliamentary by the secretariat

ashamed, abused, betrayed, corrupt, drama, hypocrisy, incompetent, crocodile tears, jumlajeevi, baal buddhi, Covid spreader, Snoopgate, Shakuni, taanashah, taanashahi, vinash purush, Khalistani

In addition to this some other Hindi words have also been deemed unparliamentary.

gaddar, chamcha, chamchagiri, chelas, girgit, goons, ghadiyali ansu, apmaan, asatya, ahankaar, corrupt, kala din, kala bazaari and khareed farokht

The list released by the secretariat says that some of the keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.

The compilation contains references to words and expressions declared unparliamentary in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislatures in India during 2021, besides those disallowed in some of the Commonwealth Parliaments in 2020.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE