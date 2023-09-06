Indian minister dismisses claims of renaming India to Bharat as mere rumours

Amid the speculations that the Indian government might rename India to ‘Bharat’, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has dismissed the claims as mere rumours.

Thakur was quoted as saying by The Indian Express that these were just rumours but this clearly shows “their mindset towards the name ‘Bharat’ and how they are against ‘Bharat’.”

“I think these are just rumours which are taking place. All I want to say is that anyone who objects to the word Bharat clearly shows the mindset," he added.

Row started after G20 invitation

A massive political row erupted in India after a G20 dinner invitation letter dispatched by the president of India referred to her as ‘President of Bharat.’ This triggered a wave of speculations that the government might be looking forward to renaming India in the upcoming special session of the Parliament.

However, Thakur made it clear that it was not a big deal for the president to prefer Bharat over India. “So what? It is no big deal. Earlier too you have seen several invites being sent out in the name of Bharat Sarkar. Where is the problem?" Thakur said.

“I am a minister of Bharat Sarkar, many news channels also have Bharat in their name. Why should anyone object to Bharat, who are these people who are allergic to the name Bharat. Who is opposing the name Bharat? Now have you even started feeling the pain at the mention of Bharat?” Thakur said while attacking the opposition.

Cong leader Tharoor takes a swipe

Meanwhile, top Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday (Sept 6) suggested that the name of the opposition INDIA bloc be changed to "Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT)."

He also quipped that only then the government “might stop the fatuous game of changing names".

Watch: Political chorus grows to rename nation 'Bharat'

Earlier on Tuesday, he said that while there is no constitutional objection to calling India 'Bharat', he hopes the government will not be so "foolish" to completely dispense with 'India' which has "incalculable brand value".

Opposition MP targets Foreign Minister Jaishankar

India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar earlier during an interview said that 'Bharat' has a connotation that is reflected in India's Constitution.

“India that is Bharat, it is there in the Constitution. Please, I would invite everybody to read it,” Jaishankar said.

Reacting to his remarks, a Member of Parliament from the opposition RJD party, Manoj Jha, invited the foreign minister to read the constitution together.

“I invite EAM Jaishankar to come and read the Constitution with me. 'India that is Bharat' is Article 1. We didn't hear him saying anything like that before 19th July... 19 July means the day when the INDIA alliance was formed... What will Jaishankar do if we make further abbreviations and change the alliance's name to India Bharat,” he said.