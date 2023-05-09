Indian govt asked to ban diesel-powered four wheelers by 2027

To cut emissions across major Indian polluted cities, a government panel has recommended banning diesel-powered four-wheeler vehicles by 2027.

A panel formed by the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas wants the government to ban diesel vehicles and switch to electric and gas-fuelled vehicles in cities with more than a million people

"By 2030, no city buses should be added which are not electric...diesel buses for city transport should not be added from 2024 onwards," the panel said in a report posted on the Oil Ministry's website, according to Reuters news agency.

However, the recommendations are merely advisory in nature and it should be placed before the Cabinet before any decision in this regard is implemented.

In order to proliferate electric vehicles on Indian roads, the panel has advised the government to consider "targeted extension" of incentives given under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles scheme (FAME) to beyond March 31.

The FAME scheme was launched in April 2015 under the National Electric Mobility Mission to encourage electric and hybrid vehicle purchases by providing financial support.

India's annual emissions per person are less than the global average. In 2019 China is estimated to have emitted 27 per cent of world Green House Gas, followed by the US with 11 per cent then India with 6.6 per cent

Despite emitting fewer GHGs than the other developed countries, India has vowed to achieve its 2070 net zero goal by producing 40 per cent of its electricity from renewables.

Diesel is still primarily used in the transport sectors, which accounts for about 80 per cent of refined fuel consumption in India.

The panel said that new registrations of only electric-powered city delivery vehicles should be allowed from 2024 and suggested for higher use of railways and gas-powered trucks for the movement of cargo. The railway network is expected to be fully electric in two to three years.

Long-distance buses in India will have to be powered by electricity in the long-term, it said, adding that gas can be used as a transition fuel for 10-15 years.

India aims to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from 6.2 per cent now.

The panel said India should consider building underground gas storage, equivalent to two months' demand as demand is expected to rise at a compound average growth rate of 9.78 per cent between 2020 and 2050.