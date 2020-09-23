Indian government says 16 countries allowed visa-free travel to Indians

Indian Government on Tuesday informed Rajya Sabha that 16 countries allow visa-free travel to Indian passport holders. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in a written reply to Rajya Sabha said that in addition to 16 countries allowing visa-free travel for Indians, there were 43 countries which provided visa-on-arrival facility and there were 36 countries that provided e-visa facility to Indians.

As per the information provided by the minister, these are the countries that provide visa-free travel to Indians.

Barbados Bhutan Dominica Grenada Haiti Hong Kong SAR the Maldives Mauritius Montserrat Nepal Niue Island Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa Senegal Serbia Trinidad and Tobago

As per the information given by the minister, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand were among the countries that provided e-visa to Indians.

Ease of travel with a particular passport also translates into 'power' of that passport. More a passport holder gets visa-free travel, more is considered to the power of the passport

Muraleedharan also said that the government was continuing its efforts to ensure that more and more countries in the world allowed visa-free travel to Indian passport holders.

