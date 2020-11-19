Indian government dismisses reports of Army strikes in PoK

After newswire PTI reported that the Indian Army had carried out strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir(PoK), it was dismissed by the government.

The government sources said the PTI story was based on analysis of the Ceasefire Violations (CFV) that took place on November 13. It clarified that no firing had taken place today.

Lt General Paramjit Singh told ANI that reports of Indian Army's action in PoK across the Line of Control are "fake". The reports come as Indian troops today gunned down at least four Pakistani terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

There has been no firing across the LOC today, clarifies Indian Army

The security forces recovered a large number of AK-series rifles and ammunition from the dead terrorists.

Pakistan soldiers have been targeting Indian positions along the LoC through heavy firing since last week.

The Indian Army had attacked a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launch pads, killing at least seven to eight Pakistan Army soldiers, reports said last week.

At least two civilians were killed in Kamalkote sector in Uri in Baramulla district and a woman was reportedly killed in Balkote area in Haji Peer sector of Uri during the firing by Pakistan forces.