Indian government bans 43 more Chinese mobile apps for engaging in activities 'prejudicial to country's sovereignty'

The India government announced today that it has banned 43 more Chinese mobile apps.

The apps include Alibaba Workbench, AliSuppliers mobile app, Ali Express - smarter shopping, better living, Alipay Cashier, Lalamove India-Delivery app among others. The list also includes several dating apps.

The government said it was banning the apps "under section 69A of the Information Technology Act Action taken based on inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order."

Earlier in June, the government had blocked access to 59 Chinese mobile apps and then again in September, 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

"Government is committed to protecting the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure it," it said.

Other Chinese apps include: Drive with Lalamove India, Sack Video, CamCard - Business Card Reader, CamCard - BCR (Western), Soul- Follow the soul to find you, Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat, Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles, We Date-Dating App, Free dating app- Singol, start your date!, Adore App, TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App, TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App, ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles, DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online have also been banned by the Indian government.

Other apps banned: AsianDate: find Asian singles, FlirtWish: chat with singles, Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat, Tubit: Live Streams, We Work China, First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online, Rela - Lesbian Social Network, Cashier Wallet, MangoTV, MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP, WeTV - TV version, WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama, WeTV Lite, Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live, DingTalk, Identity V, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time, BoxStar (Early Access), Heroes Evolved, Happy Fish, Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island, Munchkin Match: magic home building and Conquista Online II.