Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Bangladesh foreign adviser Touhid Hossain on Sunday (Feb 17) to discuss bilateral relations between the two nations amid former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina’s presence in India.

The two also focused discussions on the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), which includes seven countries: Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Bhutan, and Nepal.

“Met Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain of the Interim Government of Bangladesh. The conversation was focused on our bilateral relationship, as also on BIMSTEC,” Jaishankar said in an X post.

Jaishankar referred to the BIMSTEC as he tacitly rejected repeated attempts made by Yunusto to revive the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation). Hossain also called for discussions to renew the Ganges Water Treaty adding a need for joint efforts to address challenges in the relationship between the two nations.

The ties between India and Bangladesh suffered after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, who was forced to flee the country amid massive protests against the government last year in August.

India backs BIMSTEC, rejects SAARC

Following terror attacks in India by Pakistan-based outfits, PM Modi declined to attend the 19th SAARC summit hosted by his then counterpart M Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad in November 2016. The SAARC has remained impasse since then as leaders of other nations also decided to stay away and the conclave was cancelled.

Jaishankar also met his counterparts from other BIMSTEC member countries including Nepal and Bhutan during the Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat. India has sought to promote the BIMSTEC, which excludes Pakistan, as a more relevant forum for cooperation among regional nations as SAARC remains defunct.

