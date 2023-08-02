Indian doctors surgically remove 'sack of marbles' growing on 52-year-old woman's scalp since childhood

In a unique medical procedure, doctors in the Indian state of Bengaluru undertook the removal of a bulging growth from a woman's scalp, resembling a "sack of marbles."

This distinctive and rare case was recently reported by the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences in Radiology. The patient, a 52-year-old woman, had been living with this protuberance on her head since childhood but had never sought medical attention until now, reported NDTV.

The enlarged swelling

The painless swelling had grown to remarkable proportions, reaching nearly six inches in length, four inches in width, and five inches in height. An MRI scan revealed its appearance akin to a fleshy hair bun situated at the back of her head. Surgical exploration uncovered that the growth contained fluid, hair, fatty molecules, and balls of keratin with varying sizes and thick outer rims.

Understanding the unusual formation

Medically termed as dermoid cysts, these globules are formations composed of tissue spheres originating from embryonic cells. Remarkably, these cysts can house diverse elements such as hair, teeth, or nerves. Dermoid cysts can manifest in various body regions, including the ovaries, head, and neck. Although generally benign, surgical intervention is necessary since these cysts do not resolve on their own.

Ambiguity surrounding the cause

The exact cause of these congenital dermoid cysts remains uncertain. Typically painless and harmless, they can lead to complications like infections and damage to adjacent bones.

Surprisingly, in this particular case, the woman did not experience pain. It remains unclear why she waited until now to seek medical attention.

Post-surgery observation

Patients are commonly advised to seek immediate medical attention if the cyst becomes painful, changes in size, colour, or ruptures. After successfully removing the growth, the woman's recovery was monitored for six months.

Following thorough analysis, the medical team determined that there was no recurrence of the growth on her body, indicating a successful procedure.

This exceptional surgical case underscores the intriguing nature of medical anomalies. The removal of the "sack of marbles" growth from the woman's head sheds light on the unique manifestations that can arise from dermoid cysts.

While the cause remains elusive, the successful surgical intervention and subsequent recovery demonstrate the importance of prompt medical attention in addressing such conditions.